Use this time to
serve the community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this period when kids are out of school and people are social distancing and staying home, this is the perfect time to be of service to the community.
What if everyone went for a walk on the now lesser traveled roads and picked up litter? This could really make a difference.
Think about it. Better yet, do it.
Martha James.
Doswell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.