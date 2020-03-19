Use this time to 

serve the community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During this period when kids are out of school and people are social distancing and staying home, this is the perfect time to be of service to the community.

What if everyone went for a walk on the now lesser traveled roads and picked up litter? This could really make a difference.

Think about it. Better yet, do it.

Martha James.

Doswell.

