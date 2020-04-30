Closing of schools hard
on low-income families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The rapid advance of COVID-19 through our country has left businesses shuttered, millions unemployed and schools closed. While the primary focus has been placed on health care supplies and the economy, the abrupt sense of urgency to close schools was especially difficult for low-income families. Parents in counties all over Virginia were provided extremely late notice of school closings — sometimes less than a full 24 hours — leaving many families suddenly saddled with the additional stress of figuring out child care, how children would be provided meals they typically relied on the schools for, and how students would keep up with classwork with limited access to Wi-fi at home.
It’s important for us to recognize the negative impact that these school closings are having on families and help ensure that all students maintain equal access to education and resources through this pandemic. Government and academic officials should consider some of the following suggestions to ensure that all students are given the opportunity to thrive academically while remaining as safe and healthy as possible:
• Provide a variety of academic alternatives to accommodate students without a computer or access to Wi-fi at home;
• Advocate for paid sick leave for all working people; and
• Maintain meal programs to ensure that all students maintain access to a consistent source of food.
Support measures such as these will help to provide necessary resources to students and their families, maintaining academic retention rates and promoting the health, safety and well-being of all community members.
Jaki Dybuvarang.
Richmond.
