Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the challenges faced by school personnel before the coronavirus pandemic was accurately identifying children and youth experiencing homelessness. Youth homelessness is an issue that impacts many school districts across the country, including Richmond. The Times-Dispatch reported in February that the city had experienced a 10% increase in homelessness over the past year. There is significant reason to believe that number includes children and youth, and that the actual level of young people experiencing homelessness is much higher.
Even though there are supports for school-age children and youth experiencing homelessness, stigma and fear make children and youth less likely to report housing instability. This creates a barrier to provide the adequate support, resources and interventions that are guaranteed in the Education for Homeless Children and Youths program of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
The challenges in properly identifying students experiencing homelessness have only been compounded since the halt of in-person school caused by COVID-19. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, teachers, social workers, counselors and other personnel have tirelessly worked to provide the adequate educational materials and food to every student in the district. Nevertheless, students who previously were not identified as experiencing homelessness now are falling through the cracks and, unfortunately, it is probable that many more who previously were in stable housing now are facing housing instability because of unemployment caused by the pandemic.
When schools eventually reopen their doors, and teachers and staff once again are greeted by the smiling faces that make their jobs worth it, will we know how many more students are in need of additional support due to their housing situation?
