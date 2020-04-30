Let teachers know

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Among the first heroes recognized during the coronavirus pandemic were the teachers. Schools abruptly were closed and teachers didn't get to say goodbye to the students they had been spending their days with for six months. But that didn't mean their school year was over. Teachers still are working hard every day, making sure those same children are receiving assignments, reading to them online and attending virtual meetings. And some of those teachers have children at home who have lessons to do and need help with their own assignments. I see this firsthand: My daughter is a first grade teacher, has three elementary school-age boys, and she's working as hard as she ever has at being a dedicated and engaged teacher — while balancing her home life. The week of May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week. If you have school-age children or know of a teacher who still is hard at work every day, drop them a note telling them how appreciative you are that, despite the state of the world right now, your children still are getting a great education.

Mary Beth Radford.

Chester.

