Maintain funding
for preschool programs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reflecting on the many changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, I often think about students’ well-being and disrupted educational experience. I particularly worry about students living in poverty who have few resources. With limited access to nutrition, books and the internet, students are at risk for falling behind during this time away from school. Similarly, young children who lack access to affordable preschool experience significant barriers to educational success. Low-income families often are unable to afford high-quality preschool programs. According to Voices for Virginia’s Children, only 45% of children from low-income families attend preschool, whereas 65% of children from higher-income homes attend pre-K programs. This discrepancy has created a significant gap in school readiness as children enter kindergarten. Starting at a disadvantage, students who did not receive early childhood education are at a greater risk for academic struggle and school failure.
Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) offer essential services to meet the diverse needs of children from low-income families. Currently, VPI serves 4-year-olds from high-need communities. During the 2020 General Assembly session, new legislation was passed to expand VPI services to 3-year-olds and improve teacher-to-student ratios. VPI expansion is an important step in the right direction to better serve Virginia’s youth and close the school readiness gap.
As quickly as my excitement for VPI expansion emerged, my feelings quickly faded to concern as the pandemic has required various budget cuts to fund relief efforts. The National Institute for Early Education Research recently published a report showcasing significant growth in early childhood education during 2019. The organization urges states to continue funding preschool programs, stating current funding is a vital investment in America’s future. They explain that cutting funding for preschool programs would compromise the quality of services and undermine the advances made in recent years.
Katherine Crusco.
North Chesterfield.
