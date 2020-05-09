All must do their part
to defeat coronavirus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are at a crossroads and life as each of us knows it might change forever. I offer heartfelt thoughts and prayers to anyone who might have contracted this virus, or has family, friends, co-workers or neighbors who have been impacted by or experienced the loss of life to this horrific virus.
It is encouraging that in some areas, critical and essential measures have been implemented to help contain the spread of this nondiscriminatory killer. And likewise, it is discouraging that not much concern or effort has been put forth in other areas.
It comes as no surprise that courage reigns above fear for first responders and front-line medical providers. Their resolve remains undeterred, and we thank them for their service and commitment.
While there are many things about this virus we cannot control, proactively sharing knowledge, pooling resources, giving blood, supporting first responders and medical providers, helping neighbors, conducting intentional acts of kindness and enforcing social distancing guidelines, etc., all are within our control. Moreover, these all are reasonable things we can do to help our collective fight against this invisible marauder.
Consistent with any form of war, the extensive toll of suffering and loss of life simply is unforgivable. The time is now, and we must all do our part.
Bill Dewey.
Richmond.
