Comply with health rules
to help keep many safe
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The world is being brought to its knees by the coronavirus. I was completing my surgery rotation in Brooklyn, at the time when New York was the epicenter of the virus outbreak, and I was sent home. I saw firsthand the impact that this monster had on the community. Coming back to my quiet home in Northern Virginia and being stuck indoors for 14 days drove me crazy — not because I wanted to hang out with my friends or go out to eat, but because I had seen how the world was suffering and would continue to suffer, and there was nothing I could do about it. This virus has shown the world how being ignorant might not be as blissful as we all thought. The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate between races, age, gender or wealth.
Being an Ahmadi Muslim, I recently listened to a sermon by the head of our community, and he stressed the importance of abiding by the rules placed by one’s country. As a doctor-to-be, it saddens me how ignorant we as a nation are. Wake up, America. People won’t die if they don’t play basketball for a couple of weeks or get their nails done. But they will put many others around them at risk by not abiding by health recommendations. I hope people will learn the importance of selflessness and compassion from this pandemic, and I hope that once it is over, we don’t forget these important lessons.
Aneela Wadan.
Fairfax.
