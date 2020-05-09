Schools' closure has kept
students, teachers safer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with some dismay state Sen. J. Chapman Petersen’s missive about reopening our public schools. He cites Virginia Department of Health statistics that only 4% of COVID-19 cases and 1% of hospitalizations have affected Virginians younger than age 20.
Petersen's willful ignorance or obliviousness to the basic concepts of science aside, it’s not hard for most of us to understand the closing of our schools is directly responsible for such a low rate of infection and hospitalization among our youngest citizens. Hundreds of students converging in one building, mingling in close proximity all day and then returning home would be an incredibly efficient way to spread a virus throughout a community. Considering that many of our teachers, administrators and other school employees are members of higher-risk groups than our students are, a rushed reopening of schools could have deadly results beyond Virginia’s students.
Our schools should reopen — after our scientists, medical experts and public health officials collectively have determined it is safe to do so, and not a semester sooner. Most people understand it will never be 100% safe to do so, but there will be a time when the risk is more manageable than it is now. Petersen’s invoking of the General Assembly and the Virginia Supreme Court shows a drastic misunderstanding of how our government works, which is somewhat surprising given he’s been a member of the legislature since 2002. Virginia’s constitution does direct the establishment of free public education for the commonwealth’s children, but it does not direct the localities on how to provide that education.
It is not Richmond’s fault that Fairfax County was woefully unprepared to shift learning online to its nearly 188,000 students. None of Virginia’s school systems were well-prepared for the sudden shift, but certainly Fairfax County’s program was among the poorest managed in the state. Perhaps Petersen should focus on getting his own house (Fairfax city and county) in order before attempting to shame Gov. Ralph Northam into reopening public schools before it is prudent to do so.
Wes Fleming.
Mechanicsville.
