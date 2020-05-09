Insight page on power of
music hit all right notes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The late April RTD Insight piece “Health Benefits of Music” nicely plumbs its subject, suggesting yet another timely use of that page each Saturday. In that piece, the light blue background makes the white headphones on a lighter blue Dalíesque head of musical instruments and the attached white cord, which snakes by the respective sections, a kind of overture for them. Each of the seven sections has a charming circular icon and heading. For example, one icon shows the profile of an upraised palm and three green leaves floating above the hand. Beside it is the heading “Music’s healing power.” Talk about powerful. The text below cites researchers’ findings, not only as to how music can soothe but also uplift spirits, regulate mood, and, yes, increase productivity.
Off to one side of the page in tiny type are the wordsmith/designer's name, Rafael Bustamante, and the sources. All impeccable.
Thomas J. Meeks.
Richmond.
