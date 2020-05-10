Americans need uniform
health care system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If there is anything this pandemic has taught us, it is this: We must have a uniform, consistent health care system. Millions of our citizens have lost health care because their insurance was dependent on their employers. Many have returned home from hospitals to find that they cannot obtain the drugs and care they now need. Your health care, and the lives and well-being of you and your children, should not depend on the fiscal fortune of your employer.
Millions cannot receive health care because of politics. A number of states have not expanded Medicaid simply because it was part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as “Obamacare.” President Donald Trump is doing everything he can to prevent people from applying for insurance under the ACA, even under these dire circumstances. Attorney General William Barr is bringing action in the courts to entirely eliminate the ACA and deny 20 million people their existing health insurance.
Hundreds of rural hospitals have closed or are facing closure because of limitations placed on Medicaid and other insurance systems.
We should not have our health care be determined by our employers’ status, by politics and by the different rules of dozens of private insurance companies in 50 states: by the rules of Medicaid, Medicare, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the directions of 50 states and the federal government on public employees. We should have a single system, as other countries have. Many people were opposed to “Medicare for All” because they said that union members should be able to keep the corporate insurance for which they worked so hard. Ask those who have lost their jobs what they think now.
Robert Redmon.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.