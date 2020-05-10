Hospitality industry
will need aid to recover
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many restaurants and hotels will permanently close unless the federal government provides continuing financial support until the business environment returns to normal with the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For restaurants and hotels at the oceanfront, the all-important summer season will be upon us. During this vital season, we earn much of our profit for the year and save necessary cash reserves to survive the lean offseason months. That will not be possible this summer.
Upon reopening, restaurants and hotels will operate under capacity restrictions, be unable to use their bar or indoor waiting areas, or have weddings or conferences.
Economists now estimate that once many businesses close, they will not reopen or will only open until the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program funds expire, and that 40% of currently unemployed workers will not be able to return to their former jobs. The solution to this disaster is for the federal government to provide an economic bridge for the hospitality industry until we reach a COVID-19 vaccine. This will cost far less than the alternative of continuing business closures, bank defaults and long-term unemployment for many by the states and federal government.
It’s hard to fathom the extent that mass small-business failures will have on our economy. More than 60% of the Virginia economy is based on taxes generated from small businesses. It is equally hard to imagine how banks will deal with loan defaults, and municipalities will adjust basic services and education to compensate for the loss of their tax bases.
Bruce Thompson.
Chief Executive Officer,
Gold Key | PHR Hotels, Restaurants & Resorts.
Virginia Beach.
