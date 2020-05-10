Reader appreciates

Beres' column on Flynn

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Robin Beres for her gutsy opinion column, "Hero or hack?" on the FBI's efforts to entrap Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn in a lying scheme of their making. To attempt to destroy the reputation of a patriot is in itself egregious; that it would have worked — without journalists such as Beres — is frightening.

Louisa W. Rucker.

Henrico.

