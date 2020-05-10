'Social distancing' term
has negative connotation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The term "social distancing" is everywhere. The term is meant to raise our awareness of the physical space between us so that we do not pass virus germs to others, yet the phrase implies an undertone of socio-emotional distance. While maintaining a safe space between yourself and others — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 6 feet — is critical for everyone’s protection, maintaining a social distance is contrary to what we know about a healthy lifestyle. As a gerontologist, I am concerned with healthy aging. Gerontologists promote social connectedness as an evidence-based prescription for healthy living across one's lifespan. Studies show that people with strong social networks live longer and are happier. Increased social activity raises our self-esteem, promotes well-being and staves off cognitive decline.
Conversely, social isolation has been linked to weakened immune systems and chronic diseases. In fact, a weak social circle has health risks equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes daily. A study by Dr. Steven Cole at the University of California-Los Angeles found that lonely people might be more vulnerable to viral infections and less able to fight them off, proof of the importance of social connections to combat COVID-19. The dictionary defines social as “pleasant companionship with friends” and “cooperative relationships with others.” These social relationships are more important to us during challenging times, so social distancing is counterproductive and unhealthy. To promote both the physical space and social relationships we all need during the pandemic, let’s start using the terms "spatial distancing" and "social connecting." Isn’t that what we really are after?
Tyler Corson.
Virginia Beach.
