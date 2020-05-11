Let's all work to
overcome racism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, was allegedly murdered by two white men in Brunswick, Ga., because he was running while black. Racism exists in America.
I am a white male and I run. For the past foour years, I've lived in predominantly lower-income, African American neighborhoods. I've run through our neighborhood streets during the middle of the day and in the dark. Never once have I been confronted, chased or accused. I run through public housing four blocks from my home.
To be honest, I do feel afraid at times. Many white people have this fear. This fear was instilled by our parents when they would make sure our doors were locked while we rode through the bad (black) part of town. It was reinforced by the stereotypes we saw and perpetuated.
That fear leads the white community to ask what the black man did to provoke the cop. That fear causes us to avoid the ghetto, the ’hood or the projects.
But, I ask white readers: When was the last time someone threatened you with a gun while you were on a run because you were white? Why do we live with this fear?
While it was still dark the morning of May 8, I ran to show we don't have to be afraid of our brothers and sisters. I ran through Mosby Court, Creighton Court, Whitcomb Court and Fairfield Court — the four projects in my neighborhood.
I ran through my neighborhood just as I've done many times before. I said "Hello" to people leaving or coming home from work. I heard a baby crying as she woke up. I ran by a tricycle on the sidewalk.
What would happen in a white neighborhood if someone saw a black man running the streets in the dark? You know the answer. Let's work to overcome our fear.
David Smith.
Richmond.
