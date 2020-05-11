No, we shouldn't take
our cue from Canada
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How dare Correspondent of the Day Sam Fuller suggest that the United States should “take [its] cue from Canada on a gun ban.” The U.S. didn’t get to be the best country in the world by taking cues from other countries. America is a constitutional republic, and the reason we still are free is because we have the Constitution that guarantees we can defend ourselves against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Our enemies have no problem using “assault-style weapons” against us and as individuals, we need to be able to respond in kind if necessary. The current global situation requires that we be prepared for almost anything.
Fuller must think that banning assault-style weapons will keep them out of the hands of criminals. I hope he is not that naïve. Criminals can get any weapon they want with the right amount of cash.
Fuller cites an incident where 22 deaths by gunfire occurred in Canada, and Canada banned assault-style weapons 12 days later. He seems to think that this will prevent a similar situation from occurring again. It actually might increase the likelihood of it happening again because law-abiding Canadians will not have the weapons to defend themselves.
Fuller also cites the gun-death rates of other countries that are below that of America. Many of these countries are currently controlled by socialist and communist governments, and are not free. I hope Fuller doesn’t suggest that we follow suit.
William H. Holliday.
Richmond.
