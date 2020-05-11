Relentless attacks on
Trump unprecedented
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The ongoing, relentless attacks on President Donald Trump by Democratic adversaries and the media are without parallel in history. We have seen this president accused of such nonexistent crimes as collusion with Russia, abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — all of which failed for lack of proof. These attacks have extended even to his family, his personal tax returns and the guests at his hotel businesses.
More recently, we have seen attempts to blame him for the further spread of COVID-19 when the exact opposite is true. Trump’s early closing of our borders in February to travel from China possibly saved thousands of lives.
The question that must be asked against such a political backdrop of lies and half-truths is: Why is there such a determined effort to bring down a sitting president who has accomplished so much for America? Is it because of his America First agenda that gave us (prior to COVID-19) the highest stock market and lowest unemployment figures in recent memory? Is it because of the president’s massive tax cut in 2019 that has benefited millions of Americans? Is it because he is the first president to stand up to China for its unfair trade practices or his strong and unwavering support of Israel? Could it possibly be the crushing defeat he dealt the worldwide ISIS terror organization or his two outstanding appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court (Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh)?
You may agree or disagree with this president’s policies or his personal style, but none can deny his record of accomplishments, his patriotism or his great love for this country.
David Edmunds.
Midlothian.
"You may agree or disagree with this president’s policies or his personal style, but none can deny his record of accomplishments, his patriotism or his great love for this country."
Wanna bet?
90+ % hostile press includes carrying water for the very Chi-Coms that have unleashed this Kung Flu contagion on the world. Trump's deranged detractors will embrace anyone as they cling to the principle that states "the enemy of my enemy"... up to and including dead Americans.
There is no reasoning with #resistance. We can only banish them to the partisan purgatory that they so richly deserve. Normal Americans know this - and will not forget subversives collective treachery / deceit.
