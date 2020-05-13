Does Biden know why
Trump won in 2016?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Does George Will understand that his advice given to the Biden campaign in his column, “Is this the best we can do?" is exactly why Donald Trump won in 2016? Despite Trump's drawbacks, his policies resonate with the working class because they see results beyond the "rhetorical skills honed on grammar school playgrounds.”
Will reminded us that Joe Biden served 34 years on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Since he did not mention any successful policies for such a long tenure, one must assume there were none. Will did highlight "enhanced cooperation" with the Chinese that Biden supported in 2016.
Will's advice for Biden to work in a bipartisan way does little to prove his skills in forming a unified government. The columnist does solidify the fact that Biden has no original foreign relation ideas and should saddle up with Republicans who do.
Will reported on some polling data that shows Biden possibly could win. But Will fails to understand that America’s working class doesn’t participate in polls. The "deplorables" understand that polls normally are skewed to get the results desired by poll sponsors.
Will finishes his column with the statement that "Americans want a sense that their nation can regain the spring in its step and can adopt a robust realism regarding the Leninist party-state that is its principal adversary." Well, the facts are that the policies and lack of actions enacted during Biden's political career are the reason we lost our economic advantages, moral superiority and national pride. Why should we go back to a “proven to fail” strategy?
Trump might lack civility, tact, and other desirable "presidential" traits, but make no mistake: He fights for us, the taxpayer. Maybe Biden's campaign should take notice of that.
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.
(1) comment
Jeff Easter,
From the mouths of the IRG Trump base to the rest of us..We'll see you at the polls..
