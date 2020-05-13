Flynn’s action betrayed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn might be free from prosecution by this Justice Department, but he can never regain his honor. Intelligence officers seek to find and convey facts needed to formulate policy. They carefully evaluate claims and clearly express what they know, what they don’t know and what they think. Their opinions should be built upon a solid foundation of facts. These duties do not end at retirement.

A former Defense Intelligence Agency director, Flynn spread conspiracy theories and personal prejudices, betrayed the guild and his civic duty. To lie, spread conspiracy theories and promote hatred is to battle against facts, the very lodestone of our tradecraft. He disgraced the title “intelligence officer.”

Our nation is under attack from within and without. Russian disinformation works by creating conditions where facts and falsehoods are given equal weight, and reality is made unclear. The job of intelligence is to reveal truth to the public and policymaker so they may act accordingly. Flynn’s actions did the opposite, and thereby betrayed his craft, his fellow intelligence officers and his nation. Nothing he does can remove that permanent stain.

Chris Centner.

Reston.

