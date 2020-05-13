Protesting Virginians are

acting like toddlers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent characterization of those protesting his social isolation directives as “selfish” struck a chord with me. As a fellow pediatrician, I have found myself viewing the behavior of these folks from a developmental perspective and have concluded that they all are acting like a bunch of toddlers. Beyond the selfish nature of their actions, they are using the two most common words of toddlers: “no” and “mine.”

There seems to be little understanding or appreciation of the consequences of their actions on others through their reckless and imitative behavior. And, like toddlers, they are throwing tantrums when they are not receiving what they want when they want it. Further, when no one acquiesces to their demands, they only continue their tantrums with greater intensity and noise (i.e., honking horns during a legislative session).

I had hoped there were more citizens who thought about the needs of their friends, neighbors and other Virginians in addition to themselves, but apparently I am mistaken. Like toddlers, their tantrums are creating noise and damage beyond their self-centered cries. Similarly, the appropriate adult response to these tantrums is to ignore them. Eventually they will stop and hopefully no one will be seriously hurt by their infantile behavior.

Harry Gewanter.

Richmond.

