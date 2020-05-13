Protesting Virginians are
acting like toddlers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent characterization of those protesting his social isolation directives as “selfish” struck a chord with me. As a fellow pediatrician, I have found myself viewing the behavior of these folks from a developmental perspective and have concluded that they all are acting like a bunch of toddlers. Beyond the selfish nature of their actions, they are using the two most common words of toddlers: “no” and “mine.”
There seems to be little understanding or appreciation of the consequences of their actions on others through their reckless and imitative behavior. And, like toddlers, they are throwing tantrums when they are not receiving what they want when they want it. Further, when no one acquiesces to their demands, they only continue their tantrums with greater intensity and noise (i.e., honking horns during a legislative session).
I had hoped there were more citizens who thought about the needs of their friends, neighbors and other Virginians in addition to themselves, but apparently I am mistaken. Like toddlers, their tantrums are creating noise and damage beyond their self-centered cries. Similarly, the appropriate adult response to these tantrums is to ignore them. Eventually they will stop and hopefully no one will be seriously hurt by their infantile behavior.
Harry Gewanter.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Harry Gewanter,
Good Letter. These protesters show up to protest the "Lock Down" with their guns, rocket launchers, Confederate and Nazi flags then demand the state reopen. They ignore the fact that they can go out and engage in whatever they want to engage in. Ooooh the horror....they have to order take out instead of dining in...they wail that they cannot get their haircut…..they are advised to wear masks and wash their hands....My...My their freedom to be idiots is curtailed....By their own actions they are possibly extending the lock down they are wailing about... They're petulant children and they should be ignored..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.