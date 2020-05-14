Reaction to COVID-19
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There's talk that we will never get back to normal once the coronavirus has run its course. By this, I mean people might stop shaking hands, will still maintain 6 feet of social distancing, etc.
But that didn't happen during the influenza pandemic of 1918-19. That virus killed 675,000 Americans when the U.S. population was 104,500,000. It is estimated that the influenza pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are nowhere near those numbers — and a century ago, life did get back to normal.
So why are we panicking now by ruining what was the greatest economy in the history of the world?
Mike Werner.
Richmond.
Mike Werner.
A few facts for you...The economy that Trump refers too was never the best economy in our history......It was uneven and for those owning stocks good....For the other 45 to 50% of Americans...Not so much....The issue that none of you folks making the economic argument is addressing is that COVID doesn't care about economics....It's a virulent virus and will kill millions if we don't continue to mitigate its effect. Economics matter...But to consider economics a person needs to be living.....So stop whining help with mitigation and deal with our new reality...
.
"By this, I mean people might stop shaking hands, will still maintain 6 feet of social distancing, etc."
Not gonna happen... no matter how much our intellectual "betters" whine and clutch pearls normal Americans have had enough of being reduced to serfs / subjects. Rightfully so.
What a country!
Whenever I hear somebody make a comment like “greatest economy in the history of the world” my antenna senses that somebody has bought into Trump’s hyperbole, hook, line, and all twelve sinkers. Ouch.
