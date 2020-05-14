Reaction to COVID-19

ruining great economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There's talk that we will never get back to normal once the coronavirus has run its course. By this, I mean people might stop shaking hands, will still maintain 6 feet of social distancing, etc.

But that didn't happen during the influenza pandemic of 1918-19. That virus killed 675,000 Americans when the U.S. population was 104,500,000. It is estimated that the influenza pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are nowhere near those numbers — and a century ago, life did get back to normal.

So why are we panicking now by ruining what was the greatest economy in the history of the world?

Mike Werner.

Richmond.

