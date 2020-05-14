Reader finds the left’s
hypocrisy discouraging
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find it odd that when Dr. Rick Bright, former deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, vehemently disagreed with President Donald Trump and was removed from his position, he was declared by the media to be a whistleblower.
It seems that a whistleblower is defined as someone who sacrifices his position to better inform the public of thin ice that might be in the path of this nation.
But go back a few years and consider retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who vehemently disagreed with former President Barack Obama about al-Qaida's alleged annihilation. Flynn was deemed to be a troublemaker and then removed. I see no difference between the two. Both served at the pleasure of the administration. But the Obama administration, the left-wing media, the upper echelon of the FBI and many in the Democratic Party determined that a full-blown campaign was needed to undermine this presidency — and it needed to be accomplished at all costs.
This campaign is being accomplished by labeling the president and his supporters with every possible unattractive adjective. The sheer arrogance and hypocrisy by which much of the Democratic Party operates is indescribable and I find it incredibly discouraging that so much of the media supports this agenda. Need proof to support this hypothesis? Look at Joe Biden, a walking billboard.
Gregory E. Will.
New Kent.
Clutch your pearls and get over yourself Gregory Will. The whole World knows Trump is a scary bad joke. Get real.
