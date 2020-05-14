Remember these

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Working from home might be the new normal for many, but for one talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.

At SOAR365 (formerly Greater Richmond ARC), 120 employees with disabilities have been following strict safety protocols during the pandemic to complete essential jobs for our Business Solutions customers.

Many of our employees are part of janitorial teams who, on top of their regular custodial duties, have been deep cleaning for companies whose buildings might have been exposed to the virus. Still others engage in roadside trash pick-up, grounds maintenance, emergency dispatch and other services vital to keeping our communities safe and clean. These workers perform their jobs with pride every day, in the safest possible way.

Prior to the pandemic, the workers who performed these vital jobs often were overlooked. Today, they are considered essential personnel.

Let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce, and let’s remember the importance of their work — now and in the future.

Jim Quigg,

Vice President, Business Solutions,

SOAR365.

Richmond.

