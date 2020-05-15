Get ready to pay a
lot for little energy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now joining the clean electric car smoke-and-mirrors scheme about dirty emissions is the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. Dominion Energy says approving the act will require importing energy from out-of-state pollution-intensive sources since Virginia’s solar energy likely will fail winter demands.
This resonates with Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans.” The liberal filmmaker upset the green lobby by noting: “Most energy consumers don't realize the complex ways that so-called renewable energy has been developed with a co-dependency on nonrenewables” and "the only reason we had been force-fed the story 'climate change plus renewables equals we're saved' is because billionaires, bankers and corporations profit from it."
The price for this legislation imposed via politically virtuous green posturing and pandering to commercial interests is both monetary and environmental.
Expect to see solar panels built across thousands of acres, which will decimate native habitats while leaching toxic chemicals into the soil. And hope your air conditioner comes on during summer lulls in ocean breezes when those Spanish-built, offshore wind turbines produce little electricity. Hope that Atlantic hurricane seasons don’t cause the turbines to shut down in self-preservation safety mode. Hope that servicing those giga-monsters in a corrosive saltwater environment doesn’t take them offline often. Hope for those rare-earth giga-battery storage complexes for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. But don't cry for Dominion Energy, which can pass on these costs to its captive consumers.
Is Virginia vying with California to be creator of the most destructive and unreliable energy policy at the highest cost to its citizens and industry by embracing radical environmentalism and rejecting objective science?
“Out-of-sight is out-of-mind” pollution is now the law of the land as is the belief that just like that Virginians will all be carbon free. And do not embarrass Richmond legislators by asking how much the climate will be saved by this Clean Economy Act.
Charles G. Battig, M.D.
Albemarle County.
