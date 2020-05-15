Reader misses RVA’s

great conversations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our area has earned many tags: RVA, River City, City of Trees, City of Lights, Richmond Gives (the most recent addition), and so on. But what the present shutdown has highlighted is that Richmond also is a City of Talk.

It seems we all miss the generous lectures by our neighbors at the Osher Institute, the Shepherd Center, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, the seminaries, the museums and events sponsored by your newspaper. We have such a rich infrastructure of expertise in our community that is a strength for us all.

Zoom gatherings are no substitute for in-person talks that enliven and educate us. Let's hope we can reclaim the Talk tag soon.

Tony Pelling.

Richmond.

