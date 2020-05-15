Ban on assault weapons

is step in right direction

Editor, Times Dispatch:

I frequently read Letters to the Editor about our Second Amendment rights and removing assault-style weapons from store shelves. I own two hunting rifles and a handgun, and I have a concealed-carry permit. I still do not see the reason to have a semi-automatic rifle with a large-capacity clip.

If people hunt or need a gun as protection in their homes, they don’t need a semi-automatic weapon. The Second Amendment is antiquated and was written for Americans to form a sort of national guard for the country because we had no military. We fought for and gained our independence from England and did not have a regular army until 1789.

Do the people who are against banning assault-style weapons think that the National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force cannot stop and defeat an attempted invasion of our country? Get real. The only thing an assault rifle will do is what it’s doing right now — get Americans killed.

Yes, a criminal can pay someone to purchase a semi-automatic weapon or even steal one. And stopping the sale of assault-style rifles won't stop the killings tomorrow, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Joseph Craver.

North Chesterfield.

