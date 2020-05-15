First Amendment gives

everyone free speech

Editor, Times-Dispatch

In his letter, “No, we shouldn’t take our cue from Canada,” William Holliday questions that a previous Correspondent of the Day “dare” express an opinion that conflicts with his own. He cites the U.S. Constitution in defense of his own views. And yet, it is a tenant of that very same Constitution — the First Amendment — that gives each of us the freedom of speech to express our own views.

Andrew Peacock.

Richmond.

