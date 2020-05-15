First Amendment gives
everyone free speech
Editor, Times-Dispatch
In his letter, “No, we shouldn’t take our cue from Canada,” William Holliday questions that a previous Correspondent of the Day “dare” express an opinion that conflicts with his own. He cites the U.S. Constitution in defense of his own views. And yet, it is a tenant of that very same Constitution — the First Amendment — that gives each of us the freedom of speech to express our own views.
Andrew Peacock.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.