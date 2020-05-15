Quality data is crucial

in COVID-19 testing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Despite recent improvements in Virginia’s rate of COVID-19 testing, it was disappointing to read that the commonwealth continues to be ranked near the bottom of states in terms of testing per 100,000 residents.

More troubling, however, is the quality of the data being used to guide the reopening of our state — results of antibody tests, which indicate prior infection of COVID-19, are commingled and indistinguishable from virus test results indicating a new infection. Thus, it becomes impossible to get a clear view of progress being made in containing the virus.

Gov. Ralph Northam has stated he will be guided by data and science as he moves forward to reopen Virginia. It is difficult to imagine that he will be able to make good decisions if the data on which he relies is patently polluted.

As a health care professional, I understand how important quality, valid data is in making a plan going forward – I trust Northam appreciates how crucial that is too. Without good data, a plan is little more than a guess as to how best to proceed.

I hope that in a future update to the commonwealth on progress against COVID-19, Northam will describe a plan for how this data is going to be remediated, including goals for completion dates.

Chad Doebler, BSN, RN.

North Chesterfield.

