Editing news clips

misled audience

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was watching "Meet the Press" when the host, Chuck Todd, aired an interview with Attorney General William Barr in which Todd questioned why Barr would ignore the rule of law when he decided to drop the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. At the time, the clip left me uneasy. I did not realize it had been edited to convey meaning opposite to that contained in the full context.

Cue the outrage. We count on journalists to accurately report the news. "Meet the Press" reaches millions of viewers, but the tweet that disclaimed the edited remarks only reached the few who happened upon it. If President Donald Trump, Flynn and Barr all are so bad, is it too much to ask that journalists attack them with unedited truth?

Steve Lapkin.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email