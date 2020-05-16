Editing news clips
misled audience
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was watching "Meet the Press" when the host, Chuck Todd, aired an interview with Attorney General William Barr in which Todd questioned why Barr would ignore the rule of law when he decided to drop the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. At the time, the clip left me uneasy. I did not realize it had been edited to convey meaning opposite to that contained in the full context.
Cue the outrage. We count on journalists to accurately report the news. "Meet the Press" reaches millions of viewers, but the tweet that disclaimed the edited remarks only reached the few who happened upon it. If President Donald Trump, Flynn and Barr all are so bad, is it too much to ask that journalists attack them with unedited truth?
Steve Lapkin.
Henrico.
Sorry, Steve, but Meet the Press is a 6 day a week program and with everyone working at home is quite a feat to pull off... Chuck Todd got something wrong... He, unlike what happens at FOX/FAUX, mad the correction on the next show and apologized for getting something wrong... FOX gets lots of things VERY WRONG and most of the time, on purpose to propagandize its viewers... I have see MSNBC people do what Chuck Todd did when a mistake has been made many times over the years... That's because MSNBC cares about the TRUTH... Duhhhhhh... Too bad that FOX/FAUX never corrects their mistakes/LIES... Let me give an example... I was stuck in Mississippi when Katrina hit and staying in the small town of Thaxton where I was doing some recording at a guys house who was a FOX addict... Right there on FOX there was a story about how black men (SCARY BLACK MEN) were shooting at doctors trying enter hospitals... The story was repeated over and over and over for the two days I was there... The problem is that IT NEVER HAPPENED!!! Did FOX/FAUX do what Chuck Todd did??? He** no, they didn't... See, like Trump, FOX/FAUX ***never*** mans up... So people can complain that Chuck Todd got something wrong but they have ZERO credibility when they get up on their righteous indignation HIGH HORSE... And in the words of the late Walter Cronkite - who BTW wasn't shy about admitting when he got something wrong - "And that's the way it is"... Bob
Programs like "Meet the Press" are broadcast life, so I don't quite see why Mr. Lapkin refers to "clips." Did he see the clip in another application? Todd did press Barr on this incident, but when I watched the program it was unedited, and Barr did not 1) represent himself well, or 2) he lied. News programs like “Meet the Press” pride themselves on their impartial nature and that is why they don’t waylay their guests, even if they ask loaded and at times difficult questions. Maybe Barr should have been better prepared, or have a “better” lie.
Norbert Mayr - I didn't see the show last Sunday, but it's not uncommon for Chuck Todd to show a clip and then ask the guest (Barr, in this case) about it. You wrote, 'Todd did.press Barr on this incident... ". Did Todd not show a clip of the incident?
Steve Lalkin - There's lots of that out there. As best I can tell, Trump's aggressive stance toward the press has antagonized them to the point where many have obviously devoted their coverage of him to campaigning against him. It's pretty easy to do because he lacks the brains to think things through before he says them in front of a microphone.
I'm anxious to see him out of office, but I'd like to be able to believe what I see, hear and read in what I've come to think of as reliable sources.
