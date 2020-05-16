Observe Memorial Day
at Varina cemetery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Memorial Day 2020 is fast approaching in this year of COVID-19. How will Richmond commemorate this sacred day set aside to honor our nation's war dead?
There is a small national cemetery in Varina that over the years has been given little notice or fanfare, except for the efforts of the National Park Service. The Fort Harrison National Cemetery encompasses just 1 3/4 acres and contains the remains of service members from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
In the South, this day always has been known as Memorial Day while in the Northern states, it was long called Decoration Day. In the past, there always were grand ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, the Virginia War Memorial, Hollywood Cemetery, and other large and well-known locations. The first annual national decoration of Union soldiers’ grave sites in Virginia took place on May 30, 1868, as reported in your newspaper of that date.
If your readers want to get out and remember those who died and served their country in a safe, social distancing manner on Memorial Day, I suggest this quaint, peaceful and serene cemetery in Varina. I will be there.
Howard Bartholf.
Henrico.
Normally I'm at Arlingtons with 5000 of my Biker Brothers but this year I'll sit on my porch and think of all who have gone before me...
