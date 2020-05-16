Privately owned assault
weapons won't save U.S.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to William Holliday’s letter, “No, we shouldn’t take our cue from Canada”: As a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, I vividly remember sitting in the cockpit of an A-6 bomber located on the hanger deck of the USS Forrestal (an aircraft carrier). I had one job. I was to make sure no one touched the controls that would launch a bomb from the aircraft. The reason for this strange assignment? There were nuclear weapons attached to the aircraft on both sides and Marines with assault-type weapons surrounded the plane. We were participating in a nuclear drill. Nearly 50 years later I thank God daily that this was only a drill and we live in a somewhat peaceful world.
Yet Holliday says he needs to keep assault-style weapons to defend our country. He writes: “To be able to respond to an attack in kind, the global situation requires that we be prepared for almost anything.”
The United States has a well-organized military. Given the ability of more than U.S. enemy to launch a nuclear weapon toward us, will his assault-style weapons save him? What good is the assault weapon if a drone can deliver destruction with pinpoint accuracy form thousands of miles away? Will we start selling drones to individuals to protect themselves?
We read of mass killings caused by assault-style weapons in places like Virginia Beach, Virginia Tech, high schools, colleges and workplaces way too often. The ease with which these types of weapons can be purchased must stop, and the nation must develop sensible gun ownership policies. Look at recent events where gun sales in Virginia almost were competing with toilet paper to see which could sell the fastest.
Thomas D. Wagstaff.
Hopewell.
