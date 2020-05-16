Why destroy hope

during pandemic?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I read the RTD while watching "Saving Private Ryan" for the third time, I thought about my father who fought in Europe during World War II. The degree of hardship and sacrifice was unfathomable. We are experiencing hardship now in the U.S. — some are hurting much more than others. But let's not unnecessarily add to our misery.

The news story "Being sick once may not confer immunity" by The Associated Press and Bloomberg News is misleading. It appears one of its goals, other than telling a fraction of truth, is the demise of hope.

There "no evidence" (a political term if I ever heard one) that people who have COVID-19 antibodies are protected from a second infection because there haven't been enough people who've had a primary infection and were later re-exposed in a study or a controlled setting. Such a study is unlikely to be completed for many months or years.

Also consider the situation with hydroxychloroquine. There have been no completed controlled studies to verify its effectiveness. And there also have been none that find it ineffective. So one could say "there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective."

The vast majority of people who have a viral illness will develop significant immunity for at least many months and often years. Some mutations have been seen with COVID-19, but scientists say the types of mutations so far should respond to immunity from a prior infection. That is, reactivated COVID-19 antibodies, which are proteins produced by rapidly recruited B lymphocytes in response to a viral invasion, would attach to the new virus strains and inactivate them.

Hope is critical. Let's not unnecessarily destroy it due to ignorance or any other reason. Read with a jaundiced eye and keep your antennae up, attuned to the truth. We need not worry about a World War II-type demise any time soon.

Jeffrey Keegan.

North Chesterfield.

