Why destroy hope
during pandemic?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the RTD while watching "Saving Private Ryan" for the third time, I thought about my father who fought in Europe during World War II. The degree of hardship and sacrifice was unfathomable. We are experiencing hardship now in the U.S. — some are hurting much more than others. But let's not unnecessarily add to our misery.
The news story "Being sick once may not confer immunity" by The Associated Press and Bloomberg News is misleading. It appears one of its goals, other than telling a fraction of truth, is the demise of hope.
There "no evidence" (a political term if I ever heard one) that people who have COVID-19 antibodies are protected from a second infection because there haven't been enough people who've had a primary infection and were later re-exposed in a study or a controlled setting. Such a study is unlikely to be completed for many months or years.
Also consider the situation with hydroxychloroquine. There have been no completed controlled studies to verify its effectiveness. And there also have been none that find it ineffective. So one could say "there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective."
The vast majority of people who have a viral illness will develop significant immunity for at least many months and often years. Some mutations have been seen with COVID-19, but scientists say the types of mutations so far should respond to immunity from a prior infection. That is, reactivated COVID-19 antibodies, which are proteins produced by rapidly recruited B lymphocytes in response to a viral invasion, would attach to the new virus strains and inactivate them.
Hope is critical. Let's not unnecessarily destroy it due to ignorance or any other reason. Read with a jaundiced eye and keep your antennae up, attuned to the truth. We need not worry about a World War II-type demise any time soon.
Jeffrey Keegan.
North Chesterfield.
(3) comments
One needs to define HOPE... For Trumpers it is having everything like it was prior to the crisis so that FAT BOY would have a better chance of being re-elected... Unfortunately, this idea that HOPE is being destroyed is a not a spiritual kind of HOPE but a political kind of HOPE... No one is out to destroy anyone's HOPE here... We all want this to end but the reality is that it's not going to end until we get one heck of a lot smarter... If that means staying put at least until Phase 1 goals are attained then that's what it means... Trumpers don't give a rat's a** about safety... Like Trump they are nihilists who want what they want when they want it... And when they can't have it they write letters like this one which implies that someone is taking their HOPE away??? That is utterly insane... No one is taking anyone's HOPE away... If you don't have it then look inside yourself... That's where HOPE lives... Not in made up political garbage... ~~~ Bob
Mr. Keegan is correct, we should not discourage “hope.” But we also should not abandon being careful. He writes of hydroxychloroquine: “There have been no completed controlled studies to verify its effectiveness. And there also have been none that find it ineffective.” Actually, while the first part of his claim is correct, the second is not.
“The much-touted hydroxychloroquine (HC) for treatment of patients with Covid-19, combined with or without azithromycin (AZ), not only may not help mitigate the virus’ effect, it also may increase overall mortality, according to finding from a retrospective analysis conducted by the U.S. Veterans Health Administration.” There are several such studies pointing to increased mortality rates.
https://www.physiciansweekly.com/covid-19-va-study-points-to-increased-mortality-with-hydroxychloroquine/
Jeffrey Keegan,
Hope is not a strategy....But the latest evidence is that it's possible to get COVID be treated and recover then get COVID again..5 Sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have contracted COVID a 2nd time. This raises lots of questions about immunity....However much more study is needed because we don't know the full effects..https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Five-sailors-aboard-Roosevelt-carrier-retest-15273804.php
As to Hydroxychloroquine A VA study indicates is increases mortality...No matter what our idiot in chief Trump says....https://www.physiciansweekly.com/covid-19-va-study-points-to-increased-mortality-with-hydroxychloroquine/
You want happy news then watch TV...I prefer reality
