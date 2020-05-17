Forgoing animal proteins
will save workers' lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent news story, “COVID-19 spread at chicken plants on Virginia's Eastern Shore alarms health officials”: It is incredibly disturbing that despite growing numbers of COVID-19 infections, chicken slaughterhouses in Virginia have remained open. These facilities not only are putting their employees at risk; they also are putting our community at risk as well.
Workers in these slaughterhouses always face numerous safety hazards amid dangerous equipment and terrified, thrashing animals. Now they are working in conditions that we would not wish on our loved ones just so those of us with the means to refuse these jobs can eat cheap meat. Fortunately, it is increasingly easy for us to take a stand against the harsh slaughterhouse work conditions and animal cruelty inherent in the meat industry by refusing to purchase animal products.
Almost all local RVA restaurants offer plant-based foods that do an amazing job of replacing animal proteins. “Mock meats”— brands like Gardein, Impossible and Beyond — are available at eateries and grocery stores alike. Eating a plant-based diet has been shown to not only lower chronic disease risk, but to boost immunity as well. The meat industry is cruel to workers and animals. We do not need the government to force these slaughterhouses to stay open for our own selfish desires. We can vote with our dollars and replace meat with plant-based options today.
As Einstein is quoted as saying, "The world is a dangerous place; not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing."
Brenda Morris.
Glen Allen.
