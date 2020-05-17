Lohmann’s writings bring

joy during pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Bill Lohmann’s features in The Times-Dispatch are welcome notes of joy in this time of depressing news. His articles have given me a lot of pleasure over the years. He writes of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. Their deeds or experiences are not the sort that would make it into a regular news story, but nevertheless, they enrich our lives.

The increase in the frequency of his articles is a serendipitous result of this pandemic. I look forward to the day when Bill and Bob Brown can resume their travels and bring us more stories of extraordinary people from other parts of the state and more sources of great pie.

Dick Hall-Sizemore.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email