Lohmann’s writings bring
joy during pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Bill Lohmann’s features in The Times-Dispatch are welcome notes of joy in this time of depressing news. His articles have given me a lot of pleasure over the years. He writes of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. Their deeds or experiences are not the sort that would make it into a regular news story, but nevertheless, they enrich our lives.
The increase in the frequency of his articles is a serendipitous result of this pandemic. I look forward to the day when Bill and Bob Brown can resume their travels and bring us more stories of extraordinary people from other parts of the state and more sources of great pie.
Dick Hall-Sizemore.
Richmond.
