Is not wearing masks
patriotic or foolish?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I see that in Hanover County, the spirit of Patrick Henry lives on.
In the recent RTD survey of residents in the region going masked and unmasked entering stores, Hanover residents lead the way, with 67.2% going unmasked.
By a large majority, Hanover residents seem to be saying: "Give me unmasked or give me death."
That could be interpreted in two ways, of course.
Bruce Crow.
Midlothian.
Bruce Crow,
Not wearing a mask is mind numbingly stupid. What's not surprising is that Hanover County leads the way in ignorance. I'm going to guess that the same people who are proclaiming their Freedumb will be the 1st to wail about testing when they contract COVID....
