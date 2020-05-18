Is not wearing masks

patriotic or foolish?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I see that in Hanover County, the spirit of Patrick Henry lives on.

In the recent RTD survey of residents in the region going masked and unmasked entering stores, Hanover residents lead the way, with 67.2% going unmasked.

By a large majority, Hanover residents seem to be saying: "Give me unmasked or give me death."

That could be interpreted in two ways, of course.

Bruce Crow.

Midlothian.

