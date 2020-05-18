Merchants must insist
customers wear masks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The underwhelming Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring need to be reminded that there is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. They are sworn to enforce the law. The entire executive order scheme is riddled with constitutional infirmities, but at least they got one thing right: The governor cannot require us to wear masks in public places.
That said, common sense dictates that blocking any viral microbes contained in our breath will slow, if not stop, the spread of any airborne disease, including COVID-19. Yet the RTD has reported that it is unlikely that more than 50% of those frequenting local merchants are masked. That probably overestimates those who want to see this torture come to an end. Most of the unmasked clearly have a chip on their shoulder. So, if the governor can’t compel mask-wearing, how do we accomplish this? It’s up to the merchants. They need to stiffen their collective spines and ban together to exclude the unmasked from their establishments in the interest of their employees and their customers, and it’s up to the masked customers to demand such exclusion under penalty of only spending their dollars with merchants who are in this fight.
Like I said, it’s common sense. Let’s use a little.
Robert R. Kaplan.
Midlothian.
