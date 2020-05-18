Northam must find

right balance for state

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Addressing the public health issues of the COVID-19 pandemic has focused on testing, social distancing, wearing masks, flattening the curve and the search for an effective vaccine. The shutdown that has accompanied these actions has put 30 million people out of work, many of whom will be challenged to find good-paying jobs when companies begin to hire.

Opening too soon might result in a resurgence of the virus; delaying longer will put our economy in a deeper hole and lead to Depression-level unemployment.

We have not had the discussion about the trade-off between opening and additional infections and deaths. Politicians are risk-averse and move slowly so that they won’t be blamed for causing more deaths. Gov. Ralph Northam should be leading a discussion of how to reopen our economy and minimize the spread and deaths from the virus. There are options, but we are not hearing them.

More than 40% of the deaths are among the elderly and nursing home residents. The rate among the young is low. So, we should be able to treat age groups differently while allowing businesses to open so that people can get back to work and economic growth can resume. The drawn-out opening by Northam might just draw out the economic pain without producing significant public health benefits.

We need to consider the trade-off so that the best choices can be made while recognizing that there will be more cases and more deaths since a vaccine is not on the horizon and Virginia’s testing rate is near the bottom of all the states.

Bill O’Keefe.

Midlothian.

