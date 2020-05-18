Stay-at-home order doing
more damage than virus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is increasingly evident that the stay-at-home order will be immensely more deadly and harmful to society than the virus ever will be. A decision to reopen Richmond and Virginia certainly will cause more people to die. However, a decision to not reopen will cause many more people to die (many with potentially fatal issues are not being diagnosed and treated). Additionally, there is the colossal damage being done to education, the economy and our loss of liberty that so many unnecessarily are enduring.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney both appear to lack the wisdom and courage to do what is in our best interest and reopen now.
Dennis Bussey.
Richmond.
Dennis Bussey,
You're so eager for people to die...You 1st.
