Editor, Times-Dispatch:

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, recently wrote an opinion column, "COVID-19 and climate: Repositioning the economy by investing in clean energy jobs," discussing the provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

At Dominion Energy, we already are working to implement this legislation. The key components for the first wind farm in U.S. federal waters are on the way to Hampton Roads. While these components must be imported from Europe, where the supply chain currently is based, we are working to build a U.S.-based supply chain anchored in Hampton Roads. Doing so will be a key part of making offshore wind as affordable as possible and creating jobs in Virginia.

Affordability is a key priority for Dominion Energy, together with job creation and providing reliable service of clean energy. As of May 1, Dominion Energy Virginia’s residential rates are 11.62 cents per kilowatt-hour — nearly 10% below the national average of 12.85 cents, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Our rate also will be 37% lower than the average of the states participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia will join under the Virginia Clean Economy Act and companion legislation.

With competitive rates and a first-mover advantage, we intend to remain the leader in offshore wind, build on our growing solar energy business and develop the best energy storage portfolio in the nation. Doing so will create much-needed jobs as well as clean energy here in the commonwealth.

William L. Murray,

Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Communications,

Dominion Energy.

Richmond.

