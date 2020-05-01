Facts should outweigh
feelings in parole matter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been following the story of Vincent Lamont Martin, who was granted parole after serving 40 years for the killing of a Richmond police officer in 1979. While it was a violent crime that never should have happened, our justice system has the authority to punish those convicted in a court of law. Martin served his time and the Virginia Parole Board's decision should be based on two facts:
• Will the public be in danger upon Martin's release?
• Has his record over 40 years proved that Martin has been rehabilitated?
While a judge can base a decision on the effects that a crime has on family during sentencing, the Parole Board should never allow personal feelings to direct their decision, especially after an inmate has served 40 years.
I have lost family members to gun violence and I pray no one will ever have to go through such pain. But feelings should never override doing the right thing.
Wayne Moody.
Richmond.
