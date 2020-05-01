Facts should outweigh

feelings in parole matter

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been following the story of Vincent Lamont Martin, who was granted parole after serving 40 years for the killing of a Richmond police officer in 1979. While it was a violent crime that never should have happened, our justice system has the authority to punish those convicted in a court of law. Martin served his time and the Virginia Parole Board's decision should be based on two facts:

• Will the public be in danger upon Martin's release?

• Has his record over 40 years proved that Martin has been rehabilitated?

While a judge can base a decision on the effects that a crime has on family during sentencing, the Parole Board should never allow personal feelings to direct their decision, especially after an inmate has served 40 years.

I have lost family members to gun violence and I pray no one will ever have to go through such pain. But feelings should never override doing the right thing.

Wayne Moody.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email