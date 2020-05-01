Lessons we have learned
from the pandemic
Editor Times-Dispatch:
The worldwide pandemic we are enduring is bad, but like every experience — good or bad — we can learn something from it.
So far, we’ve learned that we shouldn’t have our children in a lot of activities, and perhaps they might want to converse more with their parents. We've learned the air we breathe can be cleaner if we stay home a little more. Perhaps we can learn to eat a little more healthfully if we cook more meals at home and our families are given the opportunity to sit around the table.
We've also learned that maybe we shouldn’t put all of our eggs in one basket: We should bring some of our manufacturing and research back home to support our country and not be so dependent on other countries. Companies also can adjust, if need be: Restaurants have learned to adjust to accommodate curbside and takeout orders, and manufacturing companies have learned to change their processes to provide much-needed masks and other protective gear.
Not everything has been handled perfectly, but because we have had to invent solutions as we go, things have been handled as well as could be expected.
We need to stop and thank every person who has been on the front line of this pandemic.
And we need to ponder this question: “What have you learned?”
Pam Gontkovic.
Mechanicsville.
