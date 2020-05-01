Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ. CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES... && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS. * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 12:54 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE ANCARROW'S BOAT LANDING IS CLOSED AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 8.7 FEET ON APR 18 2018. &&