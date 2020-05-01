State must act to protect
health of detainees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent Q&A on COVID-19, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran praised the “early and aggressive action” that Virginia has taken to protect the health and safety of incarcerated people. But he said nothing about the state's failure to protect some 1,500 men and women confined in Virginia’s two immigration detention centers. Moran has stated that Virginia lacks jurisdiction over these facilities, but that is not accurate: The Farmville detention center is run by a private for-profit corporation contracted by the town, and the Caroline County facility is run by a regional jail authority. Virginia law gives state health authorities the power to inspect any property, including private businesses and local jails, to make sure that they are complying with state requirements for protecting public health. This past year, a federal appeals court found that states can conduct health inspections of state, local and private detention centers, even if federal immigration detainees are being housed there.
As Moran knows, when it comes to infectious diseases, prisons are like petri dishes. For this reason, Virginia health authorities should act quickly to protect the health of detainees, staff and the general public by conducting an emergency health inspection of Virginia’s immigration detention centers without delay.
Nicholas Marritz,
Attorney, Immigrant Advocacy Program,
Legal Aid Justice Center.
Falls Church.
