Focus on how we live,
not when or how we die
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It has come to my attention that the lockdown for Richmond will continue as the rest of Virginia begins to open. I am a new resident, and moved to Richmond because it had so much to offer in the way of small businesses. It both infuriates and saddens me to see hard-working people who risked a great deal to start a business and make it successful have the government shut businesses down, making business owners and all of us more dependent on the government. These actions could devastate not only business owners and workers, but also the middle class, which is the heart, soul and backbone of our country.
There are more than 329 million people in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the coronavirus has affected less than half of 1% of the U.S. population, and of that half of 1%, approximately 6% have died. In 2009, the swine flu impacted 60 million U.S. citizens, according to the CDC website. In the 1300s, the bubonic plague killed 60% of the population of Europe.
It feels like we are not appreciating the gift we are given simply by being born in the U.S. or the sacrifices of our military personnel throughout our history as we hand ourselves over to government control because we are afraid to get sick.
Perhaps our attention needs to be more focused on how we live than when and how we die. Open Richmond now.
Colleen Ziegler.
Richmond.
