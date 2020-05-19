Kudos to EMS workers
for dedicated service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During these challenging times in our nation, I want to thank all of our emergency medical services (EMS) professionals, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help ensure our communities across the commonwealth are provided the quality care they all deserve. This week (May 17-23) is National Emergency Medical Services Week. This is an opportunity to give special thanks to all those who continue to serve on the front lines of this pandemic.
The theme this year is “Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow.” This is particularly significant as EMS personnel across Virginia are assisting those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. EMS personnel continue to respond to calls for assistance from patients with suspected or positively diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in addition to regular calls for service. The EMS professionals are true hometown heroes who serve on the front lines for our community members each day.
On April 1, LifeCare Medical Transports received a call for assistance and our employees responded. We sent our first group of ambulances and employees to New York City to assist during the public health crisis. Since that time, we have sent additional employees and ambulances not only to New York but also to New Jersey. In all, more than 40 LifeCare team members have served alongside hundreds of other EMS professionals from across the country to help those affected by this pandemic.
EMS professionals across the country might wear different uniforms, serve with different agencies, be paid or volunteer, but one thing remains the same: They are resilient, dedicated and committed to serving others. This week is a great time to thank one of the many EMS professionals who serve our community.
Kevin Dillard.
LifeCare Medical Transports.
Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.