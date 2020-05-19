Postal Service continues
to deliver in a timely way
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The U.S. Postal Service has become the subject of increasing criticism. I would like to note that my daughter received both a stimulus check and, not long after, a letter from the White House (by way of the Internal Revenue Service) dutifully delivered by our letter carrier. It is not clear if first-class postage was charged for the delivery; most likely some negotiated bulk rate was applied. In any case, both pieces of mail reached their destination in a timely manner and in good condition, much like the other 472.1 million items that pass through the Postal Service each day.
Robert Nicol.
Henrico.
