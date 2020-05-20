Health system must
focus on care, not profit
Editor, Times-Dispatch
I share Dr. Dishant Shah’s concerns about the collateral damage COVID-19 is doing to folks who put off care for chronic diseases or refrain from important preventive care. I also share his hope that telehealth will reach its potential in serving people with difficulty coming to the office. We already have seen a decrease in no-show appointment rates for psychiatry at Virginia Commonwealth University Health with use of telehealth. Shah delineated the many advantages of telehealth in making his case for affordable access to care. He did not, however, point to the heart of the matter.
The delivery system of doctors, their teams and hospitals is not the reason costs are high. (Their problems would require a much longer discussion.) The reason care is unaffordable is due to the financing system. We have a “nonsystem” of many for-profit private insurance companies, with many government programs covering children, poor adults, self-employed families or those older than 65. This fragmentation has required an enormous bureaucracy of people to advertise and recruit members, to do more sophisticated risk analysis to price policies and keep them affordable to the employer or the Affordable Care Act member. The financial system provides no health care yet takes up one-third of the health care dollar. The overhead to run Medicare is 2% to 3%. Medicare is an equitable way for us to pay for care for all. The delivery system still will be independent and will go on its merry way of innovation and world-class care, hopefully throwing off the shackles that have driven doctors to their highest levels of burnout and suicide. Instead of worrying about nonexistent socialism, we should be looking at rampant profiteering so we can design health care to provide care, not profit. Now is the time.
Susan Miller, M.D.
Richmond.
