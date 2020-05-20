Limited virus testing is
deadly disservice to Va.
There appears to be a worrisome lack of urgency for expanded COVID-19 testing in the commonwealth. Currently, Virginia is one of the least prepared states in the nation to increase COVID-19 per capita testing. I have heard no explanations as to why this is the case. Since when has such poor performance to protect our citizens been OK with anyone who lives here? After a lifetime career in public health, I am disappointed to see our state function more like one of the developing nations where I worked than a competent and endowed commonwealth in the United States.
We are flying blind if we do not increase testing, conduct contact tracing and support selective quarantines while relaxing social and economic restrictions. We do not have a functional baseline measure, and we will not be able to functionally track changes in infection rates until it is too late. Dependence on reports of hospital admissions, use of ventilators and death statistics is to admit defeat before we begin. Just because comprehensive testing and follow-up are difficult does not mean we should not try much harder. We must invest whatever state resources are necessary for this effort.
We have a physician governor, so where is the public health leadership and policy we so desperately need now? We immediately need more testing, and we need a candid ongoing discussion of this topic by the governor. Anything less will ensure more unnecessary suffering, sickness and deaths of Virginia citizens.
David Shanklin.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.