Stores should require
the wearing of face masks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past two months, those businesses that have been allowed to stay open have said a lot of things, such as: “Our customers and staff are our No. 1 priority” or “We’re all in this together” and “Your safety is our concern.” Frankly, I’m not feeling the love. I’ve primarily frequented three stores since the stay-at-home order was issued: Food Lion, Home Depot and Walmart. In all of my visits, well over 50% of the people in these stores, including the store’s own employees, are not wearing face masks. It stands to reason that the No. 1 way to prevent the spread of airborne virus molecules is to cover one's nose and mouth, making it more difficult for those germs to get in or out. Not wearing a face mask is a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of others. If these stores truly were concerned about the health and safety of their patrons and staff, they would require everyone who enters the store to wear a face mask. And there doesn’t appear to be any excuse for not, at a minimum, requiring all staff members to wear face masks. However, their lack of polices to require the most basic protective device seems to indicate a lack of concern for both their customers and staff. Actions speak louder than words.
Russ E. Wyatt.
Midlothian.
