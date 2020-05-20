We all must strive

to vote in November

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to James Poplar III’s letter, “Joe Biden isn’t qualified to be commander in chief”: Biden might or might not be qualified to be president and Donald Trump’s qualifications are well known to all.

Let all of us strive to vote this November — keeping in mind that we have to vote for the candidates we have, not the candidates we would like to have.

Ken Knust.

North Chesterfield.

