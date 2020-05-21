Are we heading toward

abridging free speech?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Steve Lapkin's Letter to the Editor, "Editing news clips misled audience," and I'm in full agreement with what he is saying. But people need to take this a step further. Whenever they consume the news, it is incumbent on them to realize that all news is going to be slanted because it is written by human beings. They always should be active listeners. With the advent of 24-hour news programs, there is little time for actual journalism. A viewer could listen to five different reporters on one specific story and hear five different viewpoints. Nonetheless, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees us freedom of speech. I hope we never get to the point where that right is abridged, but it sure seems that's where we are headed.

Bobby Silver.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email