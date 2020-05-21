Are we heading toward
abridging free speech?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Steve Lapkin's Letter to the Editor, "Editing news clips misled audience," and I'm in full agreement with what he is saying. But people need to take this a step further. Whenever they consume the news, it is incumbent on them to realize that all news is going to be slanted because it is written by human beings. They always should be active listeners. With the advent of 24-hour news programs, there is little time for actual journalism. A viewer could listen to five different reporters on one specific story and hear five different viewpoints. Nonetheless, the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees us freedom of speech. I hope we never get to the point where that right is abridged, but it sure seems that's where we are headed.
Bobby Silver.
Henrico.
