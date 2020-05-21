Congress should expand

food assistance program

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A new Brookings Institution survey found among mothers with young children, nearly one-fifth say their children are not getting enough to eat during the coronavirus pandemic, a rate three times as high as in 2008, during the worst of the Great Recession. This should be deeply concerning to all of us — especially our elected leaders in Washington, D.C.

In the next COVID-19 relief package, Congress must guarantee that anyone who needs nutrition assistance is able to access it, and they also should increase benefits to better serve struggling families. Lawmakers can do this by boosting the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit nationwide, raising the minimum benefit to $30 per month, and removing the barriers to access to nutrition assistance put in place by the Trump administration. These are no-brainers as the pandemic continues, unemployment rates soar and our economy runs on fumes.

Leaders concerned about the economy should focus on SNAP. These benefits are one of the fastest, most effective forms of economic stimulus because they get money into the economy very quickly. This is the type of relief struggling families and our struggling economy need now.

Michael Pan.

Alexandria.

